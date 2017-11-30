FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $6 mln to $13,547 mln week ending Nov 24
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Sale of the century?
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
ROHINGYA CRISIS
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Global Economy
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 30, 2017 / 1:38 PM / a day ago

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $6 mln to $13,547 mln week ending Nov 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves decrease $6 million to $13,547 million in the
week ending Nov 24, compared to $13,541 million in the previous
week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES       Week ending   Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        Nov 24                    
 Held by the State   $13,547.3    $13,541.1 mln     0.04
 Bank of Pakistan       mln                      
      Held by       $6,145.9 mln  $6,169.6 mln      -0.3
 commercial banks                                
       Total         $19,693.2    $19,710.7 mln     -0.08
                        mln                      
    Foreign reserves increase by $6 million to $13,547 million,
the central bank said. 

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.