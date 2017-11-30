TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $6 mln to $13,547 mln week ending Nov 24

KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $6 million to $13,547 million in the week ending Nov 24, compared to $13,541 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 24 Held by the State $13,547.3 $13,541.1 mln 0.04 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $6,145.9 mln $6,169.6 mln -0.3 commercial banks Total $19,693.2 $19,710.7 mln -0.08 mln Foreign reserves increase by $6 million to $13,547 million, the central bank said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)