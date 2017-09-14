FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $77 mln to $14,758.4 mln week ending Sept 8
September 14, 2017 / 2:40 PM / a month ago

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $77 mln to $14,758.4 mln week ending Sept 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves increase $77 million to $14,758.4 million in
the week ending Sept 8, compared to $14,681.3 million in the
previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES       Week ending   Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)        Sept 8                    
 Held by the State   $14,758.4    $14,681.3 mln      0.5
 Bank of Pakistan       mln                      
      Held by       $5,826.8 mln  $5,705.7 mln       2.1
 commercial banks                                
       Total         $20,585.2    $20,387.0 mln      0.9
                        mln                      
    Foreign reserves increase by $77 million to $14,758.4
million on account of external debt servicing and other official
payments, central bank said. 

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

