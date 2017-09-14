TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $77 mln to $14,758.4 mln week ending Sept 8

KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $77 million to $14,758.4 million in the week ending Sept 8, compared to $14,681.3 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 8 Held by the State $14,758.4 $14,681.3 mln 0.5 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,826.8 mln $5,705.7 mln 2.1 commercial banks Total $20,585.2 $20,387.0 mln 0.9 mln Foreign reserves increase by $77 million to $14,758.4 million on account of external debt servicing and other official payments, central bank said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)