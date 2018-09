ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan on Monday increased natural gas prices by up to 20 percent, Petroleum Minister Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, to help bridge a 152 billion rupee deficit for the two main suppliers - Sui Northern and Sui Southern.

“It was a tough decision for us to take,” he said.

He blamed the deficit on the policies of the last government of now-jailed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.