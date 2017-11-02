Pakistan to probe complaint that Shell, Total, PSO added manganese to gasoline

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s state oil and gas regulator said on Thursday it will investigate a complaint that fuel suppliers including local subsidiaries of Shell and Total as well as Pakistan State Oil (PSO) have added manganese to their gasoline.

Honda Motor Co’s Pakistan subsidiary, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd., filed the complaint, saying the harmful additive appeared to be damaging the engines in their cars.

“We have received a complaint from Honda, and the relevant department will look into the issue,” said Imran Ghaznavi, a spokesman for the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The Honda complaint, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, said tests had found dangerous levels of manganese in fuel samples from Shell Pakistan Ltd, Total Parco Pakistan Ltd and Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd.