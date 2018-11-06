Economic News
On eve of IMF talks, Pakistan's finance minister says balance of payments crisis over

A car with a Pakistani flag waits for Pakistani Minister Imran Khan outside the Great Hall of the People during his visit in Beijing, China, November 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s finance minister said on Tuesday his country’s balance of payments crisis was over, a day before a team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is due to arrive to discuss a potential aid package.

Asad Umar said a combined $6 billion of Saudi money and promised funds from China would cover a projected $12 billion shortfall in foreign currency to service Pakistan’s debt.

“So, Pakistan’s immediate balance of payment crises is over. That I can tell you categorically that now we don’t have anymore a balance of payment crises,” he told a news briefing, without mentioning the IMF.

