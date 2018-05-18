Pakistan says three children among four civilians killed in Indian shelling

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - The Pakistani army said Indian shelled a district bordering Kashmir on Friday, killing four civilians including three children.

Indian troops initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Working Boundary targeting civilian population in Sialkot sector, the army said in a statement.

It said the shelling also wounded another 10 Pakistani citizens. Paramilitary Pakistani Rangers responded and targeted the Indian posts, the statement said.

No immediate comment was available from New Delhi.

Both the countries claim in full the picturesque Kashmir valley, and have fought two of their three wars over the Himalayan region, which they have disputed since partition and independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Relations between the arch-rivals have been poor since the 2008 Mumbai siege, which killed 166 people, including Westerners.

Delhi blamed the Islamist militants from Pakistan for the attack.

A recent statement from ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that implied that the Islamist militants from Pakistan had crossed into the Indian business hub has created a new controversy.

India wants Hafiz Saeed, the chief of Pakistani militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - Army of the Pure - and some of his deputies to be tried in the Mumbai attack.

Pakistan says no evidence was found against Saeed, but initiated a trial against the deputies who have been bailed. The trial remains unfinished.