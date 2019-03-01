Pakistan annual inflation accelerates to 8.21 percent in February: Bureau of Statistics

Men sell vegetables at their makeshift stalls at the Empress Market in Karachi, Pakistan April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s annual consumer price inflation surged to 8.21 percent in February from 7.19 percent a month earlier, the Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices increased by 0.64 percent in February, it said.

The data comes after five currency devaluations since December 2016 by the central bank, weakening the Pakistani rupee by 26 percent against the dollar during that period.

Rising food prices, including a 150 percent jump in the price of tomatoes, were the main reason for the acclerating inflation, the bureau said.