Pakistan inflation 12.63% in December - statistics bureau

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan’s annual inflation rate dropped marginally in December to 12.63% compared with 12.67% in November, as some commodity prices eased, the Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
Prices of food including tomatoes, wheat, chicken, cooking oil, sugar, motor fuel and liquefied hydrocarbons, which make up a third of the overall basket used to calculate inflation - were the main items that eased in price, the bureau said.
Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; editing by Neil Fullick