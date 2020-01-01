Pakistan inflation 12.63% in December - statistics bureau

FILE PHOTO: A man selling vegetables waits for customers at his makeshift stall at the Empress Market in Karachi, Pakistan April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File photo

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan’s annual inflation rate dropped marginally in December to 12.63% compared with 12.67% in November, as some commodity prices eased, the Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

Prices of food including tomatoes, wheat, chicken, cooking oil, sugar, motor fuel and liquefied hydrocarbons, which make up a third of the overall basket used to calculate inflation - were the main items that eased in price, the bureau said.