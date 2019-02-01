Pakistan inflation at 7.19 in January year-on-year: statistics bureau

File Photo: A vegetable seller sprinkles water to keep them fresh and shine at a makeshift stall along a market in Karachi, Pakistan October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s annual inflation rate surged to 7.19 percent in January from 6.17 percent a month earlier, the Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, the highest level in over four years.

The above-expectations jump in inflation comes after the central bank devalued the currency five times since December 2016, weakening it by 26 percent against the dollar during that period.

On a month-on-month basis, prices increased by 1 percent in January.

Rising liquefied natural gas and electricity prices as well as a spike in tomatoes, garlic and medicine were the main reason behind the January month-on-month inflation rise.