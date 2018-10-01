FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pakistan inflation eases to 5.12 percent in September

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s annual inflation eased to 5.12 percent in September from 5.84 percent a month earlier, the state Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

Men sell vegetables at their makeshift stalls at the Empress Market in Karachi, Pakistan April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

On a month-on-month basis, prices fell 0.06 percent in September.

The fall in inflation was mostly driven by a dip in the cost of vegetables. But Pakistan’s central bank warned over the weekend rising oil prices and four currency devaluations since December were likely to push up underlying inflation.

The State Bank of Pakistan raised key rates by 100 basis points on Saturday to ease inflation fears and plug a widening current account gap.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Nick Macfie

