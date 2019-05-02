Pakistan inflation eases to 8.82 percent in April: statistics bureau

A man selling vegetables waits for customers at his makeshift stall at the Empress Market in Karachi, Pakistan April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s consumer price inflation eased in April to 8.82 percent on annual basis from 9.41 percent in March, which was the highest level since November 2013, the Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices increased by 1.26 percent in April.

Rising petrol and diesel prices as well as an increase in the cost of food items such as carrots, oranges, cabbage and chicken were the main reasons behind the month-on-month spike in inflation.