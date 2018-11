A man selling vegetables waits for customers at his makeshift stall at the Empress Market in Karachi, Pakistan April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s annual inflation rate jumped to 7 percent in October from 5.12 percent a month earlier, the Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

The above-expectations jump in inflation comes after Pakistan’s central bank devalued the currency five times since December, weakening it by 26 percent against the dollar during that period.