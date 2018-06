ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s annual inflation rate jumped to 4.19 percent in May from 3.68 percent a month earlier, the state Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

A man selling vegetables waits for customers at his makeshift stall at the Empress Market in Karachi, Pakistan April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

On a month-on-month basis, the inflation rate was 0.51 percent in May, the bureau said.

Food items such as bananas, potatoes and chicken were the main reason behind the increase in month-on-month prices.