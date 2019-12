Men sell vegetables at their makeshift stalls at the Empress Market in Karachi, Pakistan April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s annual inflation rate increased to 12.67% in November from 11.04 in October driven by higher food prices, the Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, underlining the growing squeeze on household budgets.

Prices of food including tomatoes, wheat, milk, cooking oil, milk products - which make up a third of the overall basket used to calculate inflation - were the main items causing the hike.