Pakistan inflation slows to 9.5% in April

FILE PHOTO: A traffic police officer walks past barriers used to block the road in front of the British era Empress Market building, during a lockdown after Pakistan shut all markets, public places and discouraged large gatherings amid an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s consumer price inflation rate eased to 9.5% in April from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Friday.

Consumer inflation was 10.24% in March.

A steep drop in fuel prices, which followed a decease in food items such as fresh vegetables, milk and wheat, which have been the main top drivers of inflation, saw a downward trend, the bureau said.

Pakistanis have been facing a tough squeeze on household budgets with the highest inflation in January in over a decade.

But price rises have been slowing down significantly in the last three months.

The central bank slashed interest rates three times in recent weeks to 9% to help cushion the impact on businesses and households of the coronavirus pandemic.