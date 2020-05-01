Pakistan inflation slows to 9.5% in April

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s consumer price inflation rate eased to 9.5% in April from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Friday.
Consumer inflation was 10.24% in March.
A steep drop in fuel prices, which followed a decease in food items such as fresh vegetables, milk and wheat, which have been the main top drivers of inflation, saw a downward trend, the bureau said.
Pakistanis have been facing a tough squeeze on household budgets with the highest inflation in January in over a decade.
But price rises have been slowing down significantly in the last three months.
The central bank slashed interest rates three times in recent weeks to 9% to help cushion the impact on businesses and households of the coronavirus pandemic.
Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Kim Coghill