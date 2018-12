A man selling vegetables waits for customers at his makeshift stall at the Empress Market in Karachi, Pakistan April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s annual inflation rate eased to 6.50 percent in November from a year earlier, compared with 7 percent in October, the state Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

In October, rising petrol prices and five devaluations of the rupee since December caused the rate to surge to its highest level since September 2014.