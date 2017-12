ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s annual inflation rate edged up to 3.97 percent in November from 3.80 percent a month earlier, the state Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

A dry-fruit seller waits for customers at a wholesale market in Karachi October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Athar Hussain/Files

On a month-on-month basis, inflation stood at 0.37 percent in November over the previous month, the bureau said.

Food items such as chillies, eggs and the price of diesel were the main reason behind the increase in month-on-month prices.