ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s annual inflation rate eased to 3.80 percent in October from 3.86 percent a month earlier, the state Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the inflation rate was 0.75 percent in October over the previous month, the bureau said.

Food items such as spinach, bananas, cucumbers and garlic were the main reason behind a decrease in prices.