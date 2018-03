ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s annual inflation eased to 3.8 percent in February from 4.42 percent a month earlier, the Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

A man selling mangoes pushes his wares on a cart at a market in Karachi, Pakistan, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

A fall in prices of food items such as onions, tomatoes, potatoes and eggs led to the easing of inflation.