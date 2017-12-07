Pakistan's second LNG import terminal to restart on Dec. 8 - company

LONDON (Reuters) - Pakistan’s second liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal expects to restart operations on Friday evening after suspending gas flows into the grid after a leak occurred, the company said on Thursday.

The Pakistan GasPort terminal in Port Qasim in Karachi was inaugurated late last month and took in its first cargo around the same time.

A leak occurred in an insulation joint linking the facility to the connecting pipeline infrastructure, Pakistan GasPort said.

Traders said on Wednesday that repairs to the facility would take 10 days, citing a pipeline blast or gas leak that caused the disruption.

“The leak was promptly stopped, the joint has been replaced, and the system is being purged and repressurised,” Pakistan GasPort said.

“There are no faults with the jetty and marine works or the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) or the subsea section of the pipeline and there has been no blast,” the company said in a statement.