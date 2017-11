LONDON (Reuters) - Pakistan LNG launched a tender seeking four liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in March, a document posted on the company’s website showed.

A logo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is pictured on a LNG truck outside a heavy-duty truck shop in Yutian county, China's Hebei province September 29, 2017. Picture taken September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The company set out four delivery windows: March 8-9, 17-18, 22-23 and 27-28.

Bids must be submitted on or before Dec. 26.