Pakistan LNG says Gunvor, Trafigura, Vitol qualify to supply spot LNG

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Pakistan LNG said on Thursday that three commodity traders have qualified to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) for spot requirements for January-February next year out of a total 11 bids received in a tender process.

Gunvor International, Trafigura and Vitol Bahrain have each been deemed technically qualified to supply LNG to Pakistan, the company said. The financial proposals of the technically qualified bidders will be opened for review on Thursday.

Pakistan LNG is seeking three LNG cargoes for delivery over Jan. 21-22, Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 21-22.