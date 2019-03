LONDON (Reuters) - Pakistan LNG said on Monday trading houses BB Energy, Gunvor, Trafigura, Vitol, DXT Commodities and SOCAR Trading were qualified in a tender to supply six cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The tender was announced on Feb. 6.

Pakistan LNG said it had received 25 bids. The lowest bidders would be announced on Tuesday, a Pakistan LNG document said.