ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani conglomorate Engro Corp Ltd said on Friday it had “no obligation” to renegotiate a contract for a liquified natural gas terminal with the government, a day after the new petroleum minister said it would seek new terms.

“The government does not have a contractual right to reopen/renegotiate its terms and we are accordingly under no obligation to renegotiate the same,” the company said in a statement.