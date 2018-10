LONDON (Reuters) - The cost of insuring Pakistan’s sovereign debt against default fell 13 basis points on Tuesday after the country’s finance minister Asad Umar said on Monday the government would seek to open talks with the International Monetary Fund this week.

Investors and brokers sit on couches under the electronic board displaying share market prices during a trading session in the halls of Karachi Stock Exchange, Pakistan, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

Pakistan 5-year credit default swaps declined to 451 bps after closing at 464 bps on Monday, according to data from IHS Markit.