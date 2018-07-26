FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Asia News
July 26, 2018 / 7:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pakistan shares, rupee open firm as election results eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares in Pakistan rose to their highest in more than three weeks in early trade on Thursday, while the Pakistani rupee traded firmer at the open as the nation awaits general election results.

A currency trader counts Pakistani rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of U.S dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/Files

With cricket hero-turned-politician Imran Khan leading in a partial count, the benchmark index was up 1.6 percent at 42,023.57 by 0542 GMT, giving up some of its gains shortly after the opening, when it was up as much as 1.9 percent.

In spot trade, the currency was 0.1 percent stronger against the U.S. dollar.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary Babar Yaqoob told reporters he could not set an exact deadline for release of the complete results, but it would be as soon as possible.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
