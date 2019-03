A brass plaque of the State Bank of Pakistan is seen in Karachi, Pakistan December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - The State Bank of Pakistan will announce its latest monetary policy decision on March 29, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday. The announcement will be made in a news release.

The central bank raised its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 10.25 percent in January in the face of high fiscal and current account deficits and continuing inflation pressure.