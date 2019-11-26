Nine members of Pakistan navy killed in bus crash: officials

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) - At least nine members of the Pakistan navy were killed and 29 other people injured when their bus fell into a deep roadside ditch in the south of the country on Tuesday, officials said.

The bus was on its way to Karachi from a naval base in Balochistan province when it developed a technical fault and crashed on a mountain pass on the Makran Coastal Highway, Muhammad Jameel, assistant commissioner for Bela town near where the accident took place, told Reuters.

“Nine soldiers of the navy were killed and 29 others including women and children were injured in the incident,” Jameel said, adding that victims were transferred to a nearby navy hospital.