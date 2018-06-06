FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 11:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pakistan anti-graft agency orders inquiry into ex-PMs over LNG terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency has approved an inquiry into former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his predecessor Nawaz Sharif over a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal project, the agency said on Wednesday.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordered the inquiry against Abbasi, Sharif and “others for granting a 15-year contract of LNG terminal to a company of their liking in violation of rules and by misuse of their powers, which caused national exchequer a loss of billions of rupees”.

NAB did not identify which one of the two terminal projects in Pakistan it was referring to.

Abbasi was the mastermind behind Pakistan’s push to embrace LNG after Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party swept to power in a 2013 election. Pakistan is now seen as one of the world’s fastest growing LNG markets.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Writing by Drazen Jorgic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
