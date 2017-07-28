FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualifies Finance Minister Ishaq Dar - media
#Top News
July 28, 2017 / 7:47 AM / 12 days ago

Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualifies Finance Minister Ishaq Dar - media

1 Min Read

Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar gestures during a news conference to announce the economic survey of fiscal year 2016-2017, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 25, 2017.Faisal Mahmood/Files

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday disqualified Finance Minister Ishaq Dar from office after an investigation into the wealth of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, state-run PTV news channel said.

The court also disqualified Sharif from office after an investigative panel alleged his family could not account for its vast wealth.

Dar, who was Sharif's former accountant, had submitted documents to the Supreme Court about how the Sharif family obtained their wealth that included a portfolio of upscale London properties.

Dar has been considered one of the most influential people in Sharif's cabinet and credited with bringing the economy on to a more sure footing after the 2013 balance of payments crisis.

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Nick Macfie

