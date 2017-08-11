FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 3 days ago

Wife of ousted Pakistani PM to seek his parliament seat - party official

1 Min Read

LAHORE, Pakistan, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The wife of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will contest a special election for the parliamentary seat he was forced to vacate last month after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding office, a Sharif adviser said on Friday.

Papers for Kulsoom Nawaz's candidacy were filed with election authorities on Friday, Sharif adviser Asif Kirmani told reporters in the eastern city of Lahore.

The special election is to be held in about 45 days. (Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari and Asif Shahzad. Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Nick Macfie)

