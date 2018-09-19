FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 10:25 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Pakistan court frees ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and daughter - media

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s high court on Wednesday ordered the release from jail of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, suspending the sentences they received from an accountability court in July, domestic media said.

FILE PHOTO: Nawaz Sharif (R), former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League, gestures to supporters as his daughter Maryam Nawaz looks on during party's workers convention in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

Geo TV and other broadcasters said the court suspended the 10-year sentence for Sharif and the seven-year term given to his daughter Maryam Nawaz over corrupt practices linked to his family’s ownership of upscale London flats.

Reporting by Saad Sayeed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

