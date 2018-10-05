Pakistan anti-graft agents arrest opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was arrested on Friday in a longstanding corruption case, the country’s anti-graft agency said.

File Photo: Shehbaz Sharif, brother of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and leader of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leaves after attending the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected members of the National Assembly (Lower House of Parliament) at the Parliament house in Islamabad, Pakistan August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

His brother, ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was sentenced earlier this year to 10 years in prison by an anti-corruption agency after the Supreme Court removed him from power.

The arrest, by agents of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore, involved a case of alleged corruption in the development of a water purification plant called Saaf Pani (Clean Water) when Shehbaz Sharif was chief minister of Punjab province.

“NAB Lahore has arrested Shehbaz Sharif, former CM of Punjab, in the Saaf Pani case,” the agency’s spokesman said in a text message.