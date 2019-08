FILE PHOTO: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gestures as she speaks to media in Islamabad, Pakistan July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/Files

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan opposition leader Maryam Nawaz was arrested on Thursday by the country’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB), a spokeswoman for her party said.

“Maryam Nawaz has been arrested,” Marriyum Aurangzeb, a spokeswoman for Nawaz’s Pakistan Muslim League (N) party told Reuters. “NAB arrested her from Lahore and we haven’t been given any reason or grounds for her arrest”.