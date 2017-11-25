FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan orders TV channels to go off air during crackdown on Islamist protest
Sections
Featured
Next big trigger will be Gujarat election
India Markets Weekahead
Next big trigger will be Gujarat election
REUTERS WITNESS - Back from the dead in Mumbai
26/11 Attacks
REUTERS WITNESS - Back from the dead in Mumbai
Malaria outbreak in drug-short Venezuela
Editor's picks
Malaria outbreak in drug-short Venezuela
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
November 25, 2017 / 8:39 AM / a day ago

Pakistan orders TV channels to go off air during crackdown on Islamist protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani authorities ordered private television channels to go off air on Saturday during a police and paramilitary crackdown on Islamist protesters in the capital.

Police stand in their staging area and watch demonstrators near the Faizabad junction in Islamabad, Pakistan November 25, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

The suspension was ordered by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority for violating media regulations showing live coverage of a security operation, a statement from the regulator said. State-run Pakistan Television continued to broadcast, but aired a talk show discussing politics.

Pakistani police used tear gas and watercannon and fought running battles with stone-throwing Islamist activists, as they moved to clear a protest by the religious hard-liners who have blocked main routes into Islamabad for more than two weeks.

Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.