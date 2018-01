KARACHI, Pakistan Jan 26 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s central bank raised its main policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent on Friday, the bank’s governor said, citing the depreciation of the rupee.

Tariq Bajwa said the currency’s depreciation of about 5 percent against the dollar swayed the bank to increase its main policy rate for the first time since May 2016. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; writing by Drazen Jorgic)