'Pakistan always stands by Saudi Arabia,' Imran Khan tells Arabiya TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Pakistan “always stands by Saudi Arabia,” Prime Minister Imran Khan told Arabiya TV on Wednesday, during a visit to the kingdom.

FILE PHOTO: Cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), speaks after voting in the general election in Islamabad, Pakistan July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

“Saudi Arabia helped Pakistan when Pakistan needed help,” he also said, according to tweets from the Saudi-based network.

Khan arrived on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia where, comments from his finance minister suggest, he would be seeking financial help to stave off the likelihood of another IMF bailout.