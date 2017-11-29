Gunmen kill intelligence officer at Islamabad Shi'ite mosque

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on worshippers at the entrance of a Shi‘ite Muslim mosque in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Wednesday, killing an intelligence officer at the scene, police said.

Police and rangers stand guard after a shooting at a Shiite mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Three or four attackers on two bikes shot at members of the minority Shi‘ite community who were leaving evening prayers in a residential neighbourhood, police official Ghulam Qasim said.

A member of Pakistan’s domestic Intelligence Bureau among the worshippers got hit several times and died later in hospital, Qasim said.

“We’re not sure yet whether it is a sectarian incident,” Qasim added. “The man who died got five or six bullets. That seems to make him a target.”

No group immediately claimed responsibility. Attacks are rare in the capital, but Al-Qaeda and Islamic State-affiliated Sunni Muslim sectarian groups are active in the country.

Four other people were being treated for bullet wounds, police said.