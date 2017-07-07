FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Pakistan orders Shell subsidiary to pay at least $2 million for deadly tanker explosion
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
#Oil report
July 7, 2017 / 6:34 AM / a month ago

Pakistan orders Shell subsidiary to pay at least $2 million for deadly tanker explosion

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (Reuters) - Pakistan's oil and gas regulator on Friday ordered the local subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell to pay at least 210 million rupees ($1.99 million)in damages and compensation for tanker explosion that killed more than 200 people last month.

A copy of the report on the June 25 explosion held Shell Pakistan Ltd responsible for the massive blast in southern Punjab province after a tanker carrying gasoline for company rolled over.

At least 209 people were killed and many injured after local villagers had gathered to collect the fuel spilling from the tanker. ($1 = 105.5000 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Saad Sayeed. Writing by Kay Johnson)

