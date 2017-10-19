FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. drone strike kills leader of Pakistan's Jamaat-ul-Ahrar militants - spokesman
October 19, 2017

U.S. drone strike kills leader of Pakistan's Jamaat-ul-Ahrar militants - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The leader of Pakistani militant group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, who planned some of the deadliest suicide bomings in Pakistan in the last year, died on Thursday after being wounded in a U.S. drone strike in Afgahnistan, a spokesman said.

“Our leader, Omar Khalid Khorasani, was wounded in one of the recent drone strikes in Afghanistan. He was wounded badly, and today he was martyred,” Asad Mansoor, a Jamaat-ul-Ahrar spokesman, told Reuters by telephone.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar is a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban and has in the past also supported Middle East-based Islamic State. (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Nick Macfie)

