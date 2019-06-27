World News
Israeli officer kills Palestinian in Jerusalem clash - police

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli police forces on Thursday shot and killed a Palestinian in east Jerusalem who had thrown firecrackers at them, police said.

Residents said a demonstration was taking place at the time. Police said it was responding to a riot that included stone-throwing and that the officers acted in accordance with the rules of engagement.

“A masked suspect approached police officers from a side alleyway and fired fireworks directly at police officers who were in a life-threatening situation,” police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said. An officer fired directly at the immediate danger and to prevent a further life-threatening situation.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry and police said the man was taken for treatment and died in hospital.

