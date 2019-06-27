World News
June 27, 2019 / 7:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Israeli police shoot, kill Palestinian in east Jerusalem

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli police forces shot and killed a Palestinian in east Jerusalem on Thursday, police and the Palestinian Health ministry said.

Police said the man was throwing firecrackers directly at officers on duty in the area, “creating a life threatening situation to them. Police responded by aiming and firing at the suspect,” spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the man died in hospital. Residents said a demonstration was taking place at the time. Police provided no further details on the incident.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Sandra Maler

