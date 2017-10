Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that any Palestinian reconciliation deal must abide by international agreements and terms set by the Middle East Quartet, including the recognition of Israel and disarming of Hamas.

“Israel will examine developments in the field and act accordingly,” said an official statement from Netanyahu’s office.