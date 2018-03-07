FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 8:08 AM / in a day

TAKE A LOOK-Palm oil 2018 outlook conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Executives gathered at this year’s Palm and Lauric Oils Price Outlook Conference in Kuala Lumpur, a key industry event, against a backdrop of concern about demand in China, tax hikes in no. 1 buyer India, and Malaysia’s pledge to tackle E.U. curbs on the oil used in everything from soap to biodiesel.

> Palm to hit 2,600 rgt/T, drop to 2,300 rgt -Fry > India palm buyers seek to cancel cargoes -sources > Indonesia prices seen av. $630/T Apr-Sept -Mielke > Indonesia 2018 biodiesel output seen at 3.5 mln T > FGV eyes new markets amid India, Europe curbs > Bursa plans palm olein contract changes -CEO > Malaysia futures up to 2,700 ringgit/T -Mistry > Malaysia plans ‘might and tact’ on EU curbs > Palm oil output to dip in Q1, rebound to record > After EU curbs, producers hunt for new markets > South Asia’s vegoil imports to hit record high > China palm imports to wane on record soybean buys > Palm support above $500 if crude constant -Fry

Compiled by Kenneth Maxwell

