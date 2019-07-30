Money News
Palm oil prices likely to recover in second half 2019: analyst

A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches from a lorry inside a palm oil mill in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Palm oil prices are likely to recover in the second half of 2019, helped by a slowdown in production growth and rising demand from the biodiesel industry, leading industry analyst Thomas Mielke said on Tuesday.

There has been a rise in biodiesel demand in Indonesia, while China has also been increasing palm oil imports due to slowing crushing of soybeans, said Mielke, editor of Hamburg, Germany-based newsletter Oil World.

