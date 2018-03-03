Panama GDP up 4.9 pct in Q4, grows 5.4 pct in 2017

PANAMA CITY, March 2 (Reuters) - Panama’s gross domestic product grew 4.9 percent in the fourth quarter, compared to the same period of 2016, taking the annual growth rate of the economy in 2017 to 5.4 percent, the government said on Friday.

The most dynamic sectors were trade, transport/communications and construction. Operations at the country’s famous canal grew 16.1 percent, the government said.

Growth in 2017 picked up from the 5 percent annual rate seen in 2016 and the government has forecast the economy will grow 5.6 percent in 2018. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; editing by Diane Craft)