February 21, 2018 / 9:13 PM / a day ago

Pandora Media posts smaller fourth-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday as the Internet radio company added more subscribers to its platform and benefited from gains due to changes in the U.S. tax law.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders narrowed to $52.1 million, or 21 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, from $90 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company gained around $483 million in the quarter due to the favorable tax law.

Total revenue rose to $395.3 million from $392.6 million. .

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

