Jewellery maker Pandora sees 2017 revenue at low end of guided range

COPENHAGEN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora Tuesday posted third-quarter results in line with expectations, but said 2017 sales will likely hit the lower range of its guidance.

Pandora said it still expects 2017 revenue in the range of 23 billion-24 billion Danish crowns and EBITDA margin of around 38 percent.

The company posted third-quarter sales of 5.19 billion crowns, compared with the 5.13 billion estimated by analysts polled by Reuters.

EBITDA for the period stood at 1.97 billion crowns, compared with an expected 1.94 billion. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Sunil Nair)