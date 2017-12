COPENHAGEN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Pandora:

* Maverick Capital reduced its short position to below a 0.5 percent threshold from a previous position of 0.60 percent, a filing to Denmark’s FSA showed on Dec 26

* Maverick Capital now holds a short position of 535,503, the filing showed

* The stock has been highly volatile this year due to short bets by U.S. hedge funds

* Short-betters who still hold positions above 0.5 percent include AQR Capital Management and Coatue